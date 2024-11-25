Ionic Rare Earths Limited Secures $1.65 Million Capital Boost

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has successfully raised $1.65 million through a share placement, with plans to further fund their Ionic Technologies Belfast magnet recycling project and Brazilian rare earth refining joint venture. Existing shareholders have the opportunity to participate in a Security Purchase Plan, aiming to raise an additional $500,000. This financial maneuvering reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its position in the rare earths market.

