Ionic Rare Earths Limited Secures $1.65 Million Capital Boost

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited has successfully raised $1.65 million through a share placement, with plans to further fund their Ionic Technologies Belfast magnet recycling project and Brazilian rare earth refining joint venture. Existing shareholders have the opportunity to participate in a Security Purchase Plan, aiming to raise an additional $500,000. This financial maneuvering reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its position in the rare earths market.
