Ionic Rare Earths Launches New Share Purchase Plan

December 03, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has unveiled a new Share Purchase Plan offering, providing investors the opportunity to acquire up to $30,000 in ordinary shares, with an option to gain additional shares at a favorable rate. This plan targets investors interested in the small-cap resources sector with a short to medium-term investment outlook. The options are designed for those looking to leverage potential share price increases on the Australian Securities Exchange.

