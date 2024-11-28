Ionic Rare Earths Introduces New Share Purchase Plan

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited is offering a Share Purchase Plan allowing shareholders to buy up to $30,000 in ordinary shares with additional options. Each investor can receive one option for every two shares, exercisable at 1.1 cents before December 2027. This opportunity is considered speculative, so investors are advised to consult financial professionals.

