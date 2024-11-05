Ioneer Limited: Director’s Shareholdings Increase

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited has announced a change in Director Rose E. McKinney-James’ interests, with an increase to 670,070 fully paid ordinary shares after the vesting of 252,214 performance rights. Additionally, 132,190 new performance rights were issued as part of her remuneration package, indicating strategic alignment with the company’s future growth.

