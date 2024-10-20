News & Insights

Stocks

Ioneer Advances Rhyolite Ridge Project Towards Construction

October 20, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Ltd has reached a pivotal moment for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project as it advances through the final stages of the US federal permitting process, clearing the way for potential construction. The project, aimed at significantly boosting the US lithium supply, has received its Final Environmental Impact Statement, with a Record of Decision anticipated soon. This development underscores Ioneer’s role in enhancing domestic critical mineral production, vital for the clean energy transition.

For further insights into AU:INR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.