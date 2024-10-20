Ioneer Advances Rhyolite Ridge Project Towards Construction

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Ltd has reached a pivotal moment for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project as it advances through the final stages of the US federal permitting process, clearing the way for potential construction. The project, aimed at significantly boosting the US lithium supply, has received its Final Environmental Impact Statement, with a Record of Decision anticipated soon. This development underscores Ioneer’s role in enhancing domestic critical mineral production, vital for the clean energy transition.

For further insights into AU:INR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.