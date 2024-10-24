News & Insights

Iondrive Limited Advances Battery Recycling with R&D Incentive

October 24, 2024 — 07:31 pm EDT

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited has bolstered its financial position by securing $406,364 from the Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive, aimed at advancing its sustainable Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) battery recycling technology. This funding will enhance the development of pilot plant activities and support ongoing efforts to commercialize an environmentally friendly and cost-effective recycling process. Iondrive’s innovative approach promises high recovery rates of critical minerals from spent lithium-ion batteries, reducing reliance on virgin resources and minimizing environmental impact.

