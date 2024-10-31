News & Insights

Ion Energy Announces Strategic Merger with United Rare Earths

October 31, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Ion Energy Ltd (TSE:ION) has released an update.

Lithium ION Energy Limited is set to merge with United Rare Earths Ltd. to create a significant player in the battery and critical metals market, aimed at establishing a sustainable supply chain for renewable technologies. This strategic move is supported by a non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures to raise funds for the combination.

