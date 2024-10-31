IODM Ltd. Sees Strong Fiscal Growth and Global Expansion

IODM Ltd. (AU:IOD) has released an update.

IODM Ltd. reports a robust fiscal year 2024 with group revenue soaring by 63% and customer receipts increasing by 87%. The company’s UK education sector sees significant growth, highlighted by a new revenue agreement and a strategic partnership with Convera. Furthermore, IODM is expanding its global footprint with promising developments in North America and Japan.

For further insights into AU:IOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.