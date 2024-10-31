News & Insights

IODM Ltd. Sees Strong Fiscal Growth and Global Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

IODM Ltd. (AU:IOD) has released an update.

IODM Ltd. reports a robust fiscal year 2024 with group revenue soaring by 63% and customer receipts increasing by 87%. The company’s UK education sector sees significant growth, highlighted by a new revenue agreement and a strategic partnership with Convera. Furthermore, IODM is expanding its global footprint with promising developments in North America and Japan.

