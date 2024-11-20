News & Insights

IODM Ltd. Sees Significant Revenue Growth in UK Education

November 20, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

IODM Ltd. (AU:IOD) has released an update.

IODM Ltd. has reported a remarkable 306% increase in revenue for its UK Education segment in October 2024, mainly driven by the successful implementation of its IODM connect platform across five universities. The company expects continued growth in cash receipts and revenue as additional universities begin full contributions. This demonstrates IODM’s growing role in streamlining financial operations and enhancing cash flow management for educational institutions.

