INWIT Updates Share Capital After Treasury Share Cancellation

November 15, 2024 — 11:19 am EST

Inwit (IT:INW) has released an update.

INWIT, an Italian digital infrastructure firm, has canceled over 28 million treasury shares acquired under its Buy-back Program, maintaining its total share capital at 600 million euros. This move, approved by the shareholders, adjusts the total number of shares to approximately 931 million, as filed with the Companies Register.

