Invizyne opens at $11.10, IPO priced at $8 per share

Invizyne Technologies (IZTC) is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company that says it is leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to “efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals,” such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, or APIs, biofuels, food flavors, fragrances, and cosmetics. Invizyne intends to use the net proceeds from the 1.875M share offering for expanding production capabilities, expanding business development, sales and marketing, repayment of a related party loan, working capital and other general corporate purposes. MDB Capital acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

