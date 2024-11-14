News & Insights

Stocks
IZTC

Invizyne opens at $11.10, IPO priced at $8 per share

November 14, 2024 — 04:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Invizyne Technologies (IZTC) is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company that says it is leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to “efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals,” such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, or APIs, biofuels, food flavors, fragrances, and cosmetics. Invizyne intends to use the net proceeds from the 1.875M share offering for expanding production capabilities, expanding business development, sales and marketing, repayment of a related party loan, working capital and other general corporate purposes. MDB Capital acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IZTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.