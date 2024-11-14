Invivyd reports Q3 EPS (51c) vs (36c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $9.3M. “We are excited about the potential of PEMGARDA to address the significant unmet need of COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis for certain immunocompromised people and expect that ongoing commercial execution will drive substantial revenue growth and market expansion,” said Tim Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Invivyd (IVVD). “We have expanded our outreach efforts – driving awareness of PEMGARDA in the healthcare providers community, increasing our ability to reach to additional points of care, and adding new programs to support patients.”

