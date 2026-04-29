Invitation Homes Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $159.80 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $165.51 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $734.11 million from $674.47 million last year.

Invitation Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $159.80 Mln. vs. $165.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $734.11 Mln vs. $674.47 Mln last year.

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