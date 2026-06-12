Markets
INVH

Invitation Homes Declares Q3 Dividend Of $0.30/Shr

June 12, 2026 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), a single-family home leasing and management company, on Friday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend

The dividend is of $0.30 per share for the third quarter of 2026.

The dividend will be paid on or before July 17 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25.

On Friday, Invitation Homes is 0.03% lesser at $29.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INVH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.