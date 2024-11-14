News & Insights

Invion Limited’s Annual Meeting Boosts Investor Confidence

November 14, 2024 — 12:09 am EST

Invion Ltd. (AU:IVX) has released an update.

Invion Limited, a leader in developing Photosoft technology for innovative cancer treatments, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including director elections and financial decisions. The company, listed on the ASX, is advancing its photodynamic therapy to provide less invasive and effective treatments for cancer and infectious diseases. Investors and market enthusiasts are watching closely as Invion continues to expand its technological and geographical reach.

