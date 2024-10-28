News & Insights

Invion Limited Reports Promising Cancer Trial Results

October 28, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

Invion Ltd. (AU:IVX) has released an update.

Invion Limited has reported promising results from its Phase II prostate cancer trial, showing that their lead drug candidate, INV043, is safe, well tolerated, and effective in reducing lesion size. With 44% of patients showing negative PSMA-PET results post-treatment, the company is optimistic about further exploring INV043’s potential in a new skin cancer trial. Invion’s strategic presentations at international biotech conferences highlight the growing interest in their innovative Photosoft technology.

