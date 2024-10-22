Invion Expands Share Issuance and Eyes Technology Rights

Invion Ltd. (AU:IVX) has released an update.

Invion Limited has announced the issuance of 50 million new shares, priced at $0.002 each, as part of its ongoing development of Photosoft technology for cancer treatment. The company is in early discussions with RMW Cho Group Limited to potentially expand its technology rights. Invion’s innovative approach in the field of photodynamic therapy could offer a promising alternative to conventional cancer treatments.

