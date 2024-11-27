Invion Completes Securities Consolidation and Resumes Trading

Invion (AU:IVX) has released an update.

Invion Limited has successfully completed a consolidation of its securities, reducing the number of shares to streamline its issued capital with a ratio of 1 security for every 100. Trading has resumed under its original ASX ticker “IVX” following shareholder approval. This move is part of Invion’s ongoing efforts to optimize its financial structure while advancing its cutting-edge Photosoft technology in cancer treatment and infectious diseases.

