Invinity Energy Systems Major Stake Shift

Invinity Energy Systems (GB:IES) has released an update.

Invinity Energy Systems PLC has announced a significant change in their major holdings, with EVERBRITE Technology Co., Ltd. revealing a decrease in their position from 4.09% to 1.77% of voting rights as of May 24, 2024. The notification, which also indicates no holding of financial instruments, shows EVERBRITE’s direct voting rights in Invinity now total 7,783,499. This shift in major holdings could be of interest to investors monitoring Invinity Energy Systems’ shareholder composition.

