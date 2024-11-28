Invictus Energy Nears Key Agreement for Zimbabwe Gas Project

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Ltd has completed the independent review of its Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement (PPSA) for the Cabora Bassa Basin project in Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone toward its execution. The agreement is set to establish a stable and equitable framework to support the country’s oil and gas sector, potentially enhancing long-term value for shareholders and contributing to regional energy development. With this progress, Invictus Energy remains committed to fostering sustainable partnerships and advancing exploration efforts in the promising Mukuyu gas field.

