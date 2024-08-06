Investors Turn to Defensive Plays as Market Turmoil Continues

Wall Street's latest turmoil has reignited faith in hedging strategies that had fallen out of favor. As stocks tumbled, Treasuries rallied, marking a return to their traditional role as a hedge against equity risk. The 60-day correlation between Treasuries and the S&P 500 moved closer to negative territory, signaling their effectiveness in mitigating stock market losses. This shift is a relief for investors who watched defensive strategies falter during the 2022 market downturn.





Quality stocks, characterized by strong balance sheets and stable earnings, have also shown resilience. A Dow Jones index (DIA) tracking these low-risk companies reached its highest level in over a year. This performance stands in stark contrast to the chaos of the Covid-19 market rout, where typical defensive plays failed to protect portfolios. The renewed effectiveness of these strategies offers solace to traders navigating the current market volatility.





Market Overview:





Treasuries rallied as stocks declined, restoring faith in hedging strategies.



Quality stocks have shown resilience amid market turmoil.



Defensive strategies are proving effective once again.



Key Points:



Treasuries' 60-day correlation with the S&P 500 nears negative territory.



A Dow Jones index of quality stocks hit a yearly high.



UBS notes strong bond performance limiting portfolio deleveraging.



Looking Ahead:



Investors may shift to late-cycle trades like quality and low volatility.



Institutional investors could look beyond tech and AI sectors.



Fed rate cut in September anticipated, supporting bond market performance.



As equities advanced on Tuesday following a significant rout, UBS ( UBS ) strategists highlighted the constructive flow of clients monetizing hedges and buying dips. The effective performance of classic tail-risk hedges in the options market during the recent volatility spike contrasts sharply with their ineffectiveness in 2022. This three-day stock swoon, culminating in the S&P 500's 3% slump on Monday, has left investor sentiment on edge.Brian O’Reilly of Mediolanum International Funds noted that cyclical sectors such as industrials, energy, and materials performed relatively well, suggesting that the market is not yet bracing for a recession. He predicts that as calm returns, institutional investors will shift funds into quality and low-volatility trades. Meanwhile, 22V Research economist Gerard MacDonell observed that market valuations are not signaling widespread recession fears. For the Federal Reserve, the recent equity plunge may be a welcome development, potentially easing pressure on other financing channels and supporting the bond market.

