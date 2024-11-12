Investors can still find safety in Acacia Research, says Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum reiterated a Buy rating and $7 price target on Acacia Research (ACTG) after the company reported quarterly results. The firm continues to believe Acacia offers investors a relatively safe harbor in the market as it is trading below its adjusted book value per share off $5.79, is generating solid revenues from its oil and gas investment, and expects accretion from its recent acquisition of Deflecto. Craig-Hallum added that it believes investors can continue to find safety in Acacia as it continues to monetize its Wi-FI 6 portfolio, generate strong cash flow from the oil and gas expansion, and generative positive EBITDA from the Deflecto deal.
