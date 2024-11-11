Investing in MRC (MRC)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of MRC Global (MRC) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this energy products distributor, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into MRC's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $797 million, marking a decrease of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting MRC's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in MRC's International Revenues

Canada accounted for 3.26% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $26 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -22.62%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $33.6 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Canada contributed $33 million (3.97%) and $38 million (4.28%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International generated $127 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 15.93% of the total. This represented a surprise of +3.59% compared to the $122.6 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, International accounted for $122 million (14.66%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $105 million (11.82%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that MRC will post revenues of $725 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Canada and International to this revenue are 4.5% and 16.8%, translating into $32.3 million and $122.1 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $3.16 billion in total revenue, down 7.4% from the previous year. Revenues from Canada and International are expected to constitute 4% ($127.8 million) and 15.1% ($476.7 million) of the total, respectively.

Wrapping Up

Relying on international markets for revenues, MRC faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Currently, MRC holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at MRC's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 4.4%. In the same interval, the Zacks Industrial Products sector, to which MRC belongs, has registered an increase of 4.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 9.5%, while the S&P 500 increased by 13.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 13.1% during this timeframe.

