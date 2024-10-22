Investigator Resources Nears Key Milestones in Silver and Tungsten

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd is nearing the completion of its Definitive Feasibility Study for the Paris Silver Project, a high-grade silver deposit in South Australia, with results expected by December. The company has also strengthened its position by forming a joint venture for the Molyhil Tungsten Project and selling its interest in the Stuart Shelf Joint Venture, enhancing its cash flow and reducing holding costs. With these strategic moves, Investigator is poised for significant growth in the silver and tungsten sectors.

For further insights into AU:IVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.