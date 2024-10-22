News & Insights

Stocks

Investigator Resources Nears Key Milestones in Silver and Tungsten

October 22, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd is nearing the completion of its Definitive Feasibility Study for the Paris Silver Project, a high-grade silver deposit in South Australia, with results expected by December. The company has also strengthened its position by forming a joint venture for the Molyhil Tungsten Project and selling its interest in the Stuart Shelf Joint Venture, enhancing its cash flow and reducing holding costs. With these strategic moves, Investigator is poised for significant growth in the silver and tungsten sectors.

For further insights into AU:IVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.