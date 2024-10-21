Investigator Resources Links Stock Surge to Silver Prices

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd has responded to a recent spike in its stock price and trading volume, attributing the movement to the rising silver prices, which impact its Paris Silver Project. The company assures that there is no undisclosed information affecting the stock and remains compliant with ASX listing rules.

