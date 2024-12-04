News & Insights

Investigator Resources Expands Exploration Near Paris Project

December 04, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd has launched a promising exploration drilling program at the Perseus and Manto prospects near its Paris Silver Project in South Australia. The company aims to identify additional silver mineralization, which could extend the mine’s life and enhance its financial prospects. This initiative is part of Investigator’s broader strategy to leverage strong demand in thesilver marketand finalize the project’s Definitive Feasibility Study.

