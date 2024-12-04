Investigator Resources Expands Exploration Near Paris Project

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Investigator Resources Ltd has launched a promising exploration drilling program at the Perseus and Manto prospects near its Paris Silver Project in South Australia. The company aims to identify additional silver mineralization, which could extend the mine’s life and enhance its financial prospects. This initiative is part of Investigator’s broader strategy to leverage strong demand in thesilver marketand finalize the project’s Definitive Feasibility Study.

For further insights into AU:IVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.