Investec Shareholding Shift with Public Investment Corporation

Investec has announced a significant change in its shareholding, with the Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited increasing its voting rights in Investec PLC to 15.074%, up from 14.008%. This change, disclosed to both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges, highlights the evolving dynamics of shareholder influence within the company.

