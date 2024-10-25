News & Insights

Investec Shareholding Shift with Public Investment Corporation

October 25, 2024 — 11:34 am EDT

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec has announced a significant change in its shareholding, with the Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited increasing its voting rights in Investec PLC to 15.074%, up from 14.008%. This change, disclosed to both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges, highlights the evolving dynamics of shareholder influence within the company.

