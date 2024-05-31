News & Insights

Investec Rewards Staff with Share Awards

May 31, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec PLC has announced the awarding of shares to its staff as part of the company’s remuneration policy, which took place on the 30th of May, 2024. Executive directors received shares for nil consideration under the Investec plc Share Incentive Plan 2021, which included forfeitable shares, conditional shares with deferred vesting, and long-term incentives, all subject to a 12-month retention period. These transactions, which reflect the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with those of its shareholders, were conducted in London.

