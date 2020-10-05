Invest in MSBAI Stock? Well…

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

MSBAI is developing an AI assistant, called GURU, that helps organization leverage HPC (high-performance computing) systems. This will certainly require a good amount of capital to pull off. So yes, the company has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign. Note that any investor can buy MSBAI stock for a minimum commitment of $198.56.

The co-founders of the company have extensive backgrounds in the tech world. For example, Allan Grosvenor (CEO) has worked at companies like Numeca, Ramgen Power Systems, and Masten Space Systems. During his career, he has worked on complex AI applications for various projects. However, while doing this, he had first-hand experience with the limitations of the IT tools. In other words, this is how he got the idea for MSBAI.

Then there is Martin Conlon, who is a PhD. His experience has spanned industries like biotech, aviation and manufacturing for the past 20 years. He also has experience in developing machine learning models.

The Platform

It should be no surprise that most small and medium-size enterprises do not use HPC. Simply put, they do not have the technical resources. Many of these companies also probably do not even know that HPC is available.

Well, of course, MSBAI believes it can bring this technology to the mainstream. And the key will be to use the magic of AI.

Yet this is not to imply that MSBAI is only about smaller organizations. The company believes that its GURU assistant can help organizations of any size. After all this, technology will allow for the streamlining of workflows and simplifying complex tasks.

OK then, so how does GURU work? Interestingly enough, when I read through the investor profile, the technology was not necessarily intuitive. This is definitely concerning since the mission of the company is to make things easier! If anything, this should raise some alarms for those who are thinking of investing in MSBAI stock.

But the investor profile does mention things like improving the product development process, such as by getting recommendations on the best engineering methodologies. According to MSBAI: “The GURU platform enables us to build hybrid-intelligence agents to conduct each engineering task in the workflow — and serve them to your device in a client-server mode, taking advantage of new 5G networks. One of the applications we’re really excited about addresses the expertise-barrier to conserving energy, and we think this is going to be important to deploy in the fight against climate change.”

This is certainly vague. What is a hybrid-intelligent agent? Why use a client-server approach? How can a company leverage 5G? Is this through the creation of a private network?

Unfortunately, MSBAI does not answer any of these questions.

Now I did try to get more details by checking out the company website. However, it looks like there isn’t one!

What about the business model? It is based on subscriptions and usage. But there are no pricing details or terms.

Bottom Line on MSBAI Stock

The company has raised over $267,000 from over 500 investors and the valuation has been set at nearly $6 million. Investors get Class B non-voting shares. There are also various stock bonuses depending on the amount invested. For example, if you invest between $5,000 and $10,000, you get a 15% bonus allocation.

As is the case with any private investing deals, there are many risks. And this is certainly the case with MSBAI stock. The company appears to be more at the concept stage and the focus is quite amorphous. Consider that MSBAI has not made a good case that smaller organizations need to leverage super computers. Besides, the investment materials could be much more organized.

So in light of all this, I would avoid MSBAI stock for now.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is an advisor/board member for startups and author of various books and online courses about technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, The Robotic Process Automation Handbook and Learn Python Super Fast. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.

