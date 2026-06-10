Invesco's May AUM Increases on Robust Markets & Net Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $2.45 trillion for May 2026. This represents a 4.9% increase from the previous month.



In the reported month, Invesco’s net long-term inflows were $18.9 billion. Money market net inflows were $0.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased the AUM by $96 billion. On the other hand, FX decreased the AUM by $1.1 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through May 31, 2026, was $2.33 trillion, while preliminary average active AUM for the same period was $1.18 trillion.

Breakdown of Invesco’s AUM Performance by Asset Class

At the end of May 2026, Invesco reported ETFs & Index Strategies AUM of $745.8 billion, up 6.3% from the previous month. Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $316.5 billion increased marginally.



AUM under China JV increased 2.9% from March to $158.7 billion. AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $79.6 billion, up 2.4% from the prior month’s end. QQQ’s AUM was $494 billion, up 12.2%. Private Market’s AUM was $135.5 billion, which increased 1% from April 2026.



Fundamental Equities AUM was up 2.3% from April to $319.5 billion. Global Liquidity AUM was $204.3 billion, up slightly from the prior month.

Our View on Invesco

Strategic expansion initiatives, a strong global presence, diversified offerings, balance sheet recapitalization, improved operating efficiency and solid AUM are likely to keep supporting IVZ’s financial performance.



So far this year, Invesco's shares have gained 6.3% against the industry’s 12.2% fall.





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At present, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Invesco’s Peer Performance in May 2026

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.78 trillion as of May 31, 2026, which increased 1.9% from the prior month.



Growth in the AUM balance was driven by the positive impact of markets and preliminary long-term net inflows of $4 billion, including $1 billion of long-term net inflows at Western Asset Management.

Upcoming AUM Release of Another Invesco Peer

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days. TROW shares have rallied 3.5% this year.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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