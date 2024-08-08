News & Insights

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

August 08, 2024 — 11:46 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 1.02% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,292,237 worth of VFC, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $17.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/09/2024 Bracken Darrell President & Chief Exec Officer 65,360 $15.38 $1,005,296
02/13/2024 Juliana L. Chugg Director 11,341 $17.55 $199,048
02/26/2024 Richard Carucci Director 20,000 $15.53 $310,620
06/13/2024 Richard Carucci Director 25,000 $13.78 $344,495
06/10/2024 Bracken Darrell President & Chief Exec Officer 75,200 $13.26 $997,408

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), the #15 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,169,539 worth of AAP, which represents approximately 0.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAP is detailed in the table below:

AAP — last trade: $58.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2024 Carla Jean Bailo Director 310 $81.19 $25,168
03/15/2024 Brent Windom Director 2,683 $80.57 $216,173
03/19/2024 Brent Windom Director 2,617 $83.00 $217,211
03/27/2024 Brent Windom Director 4,700 $85.34 $401,098
06/03/2024 Kristen L. Soler EVP, Chief HR Officer 450 $67.00 $30,150

