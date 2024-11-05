Invesco Mortgage Plans Series B Stock Redemption

Invesco Mortgage ( (IVR) ) has provided an update.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has announced plans to redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on December 27, 2024. Investors will receive $25.00 per share plus any accrued dividends up to the redemption date. This move underscores the company’s strategic financial management and may pique the interest of those following the stock’s performance on the New York Stock Exchange.

