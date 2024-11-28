Inverite Insights Reports Revenue Growth and Cost Reduction

Inverite Insights (TSE:INVR) has released an update.

Inverite Insights has reported a significant increase in revenue and a decrease in operating expenses for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company achieved a 29% boost in verification fee revenue while cutting operating costs by 11%, highlighting its progress towards financial sustainability. Inverite’s AI financial database continues to expand, now surpassing 22 billion data points from over 5.5 million Canadian transactions.

