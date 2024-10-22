Inventus Mining Makes Strategic Leadership Changes

Inventus Mining (TSE:IVS) has released an update.

Inventus Mining has announced key changes in its senior management, with William Fisher joining the board as Chairman and Wesley Whymark being promoted to President and Head of Exploration. These leadership shifts are aimed at leveraging their extensive experience in mineral exploration to advance the company’s projects in the Sudbury mining district.

