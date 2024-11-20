Inventiva Reports Voting Rights and Advances Clinical Trials

Inventiva (IVA) has released an update.

Inventiva, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has reported its total voting rights and shares forming its capital as of November 4, 2024. The company is actively advancing its lead product candidate, lanifibranor, in a Phase 3 clinical trial for MASH/NASH treatment and holds a robust pipeline with additional drug candidates. As a public company listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq, Inventiva continues to explore further development opportunities in its field.

