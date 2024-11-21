Inventiva reports revenues for irst nine months FY24 EUR 1.3M

The company’s revenues for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to EUR 1.3 million, as compared to EUR 1.9M for the same period in 2023. As of September 30, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 13.9M , compared to cash and cash equivalents at EUR 26.9 M short-term deposit4 at EUR 0.01M , and long-term deposit5 at EUR 9.M as of December 31, 2023.On October 14, the Company announced a multi-tranche equity financing of up to EUR 348M from both new and existing investors . The company closed the first part of the first tranche of the Equity Raise on October 17 , and issued 34,600,507 new ordinary shares at a price of EUR 1.35 per T1 New Share, and 35,399,481 prefunded warrants to purchase ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of EUR 0.01 and a subscription price of EUR 1.34 per new ordinary share and received EUR 94.1M in gross proceeds…

