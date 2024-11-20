Inventiva Prepares for Key General Meeting and Financing Plans

Inventiva (IVA) has released an update.

Inventiva is gearing up for its Combined General Meeting on December 11, 2024, where shareholders will vote on crucial resolutions, including a financing plan of up to 348 million euros and the appointment of new directors. The biopharmaceutical company, known for its work on MASH/NASH treatments, is advancing its clinical pipeline, with lanifibranor in a Phase 3 trial and plans for further development activities. This meeting marks a significant step for Inventiva as it navigates its strategic and financial future.

