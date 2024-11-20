Inventiva Prepares for Key General Meeting and Financing Plans

Inventiva (IVA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Inventiva is gearing up for its Combined General Meeting on December 11, 2024, where shareholders will vote on crucial resolutions, including a financing plan of up to 348 million euros and the appointment of new directors. The biopharmaceutical company, known for its work on MASH/NASH treatments, is advancing its clinical pipeline, with lanifibranor in a Phase 3 trial and plans for further development activities. This meeting marks a significant step for Inventiva as it navigates its strategic and financial future.
For further insights into IVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.