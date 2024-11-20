News & Insights

Inventiva Prepares for Key General Meeting and Financing Plans

November 20, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Inventiva (IVA) has released an update.

Inventiva is gearing up for its Combined General Meeting on December 11, 2024, where shareholders will vote on crucial resolutions, including a financing plan of up to 348 million euros and the appointment of new directors. The biopharmaceutical company, known for its work on MASH/NASH treatments, is advancing its clinical pipeline, with lanifibranor in a Phase 3 trial and plans for further development activities. This meeting marks a significant step for Inventiva as it navigates its strategic and financial future.

