Inventiva Gains Positive Nod for Lanifibranor Trial

Inventiva has announced a positive recommendation from the Data Monitoring Committee for its NATiV3 Phase 3 clinical trial of lanifibranor, highlighting the drug’s promising safety profile in treating MASH. With over 1000 patients involved, this endorsement reinforces lanifibranor as a potential breakthrough in addressing metabolic liver diseases. Investors and market analysts may view this as a significant step forward for Inventiva’s clinical and commercial prospects.

