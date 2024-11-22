News & Insights

Intuit’s Q1 results ‘generally solid’, says BMO Capital

November 22, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

BMO Capital keeps an Outperform rating and $760 price target on Intuit (INTU) after its Q1 earnings beat. The company’s results were generally solid, with online ecosystem growth upside and significant strength in Credit Karma being partially offset by some timing issues for Consumer revenues and more aggressive marketing spend in Q2 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Evidence of better performance in Consumer tax as the season unfolds, execution on the middle-market strategy in QuickBooks, and improved macro sentiment for small business in FY25 are all potential positive catalysts over the next few quarters, BMO added.

