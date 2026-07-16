Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported a solid second quarter of 2026, with management pointing to continued global adoption of its da Vinci, da Vinci SP and Ion platforms, even as U.S. procedure growth moderated and China remained challenging.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Rosa said total procedures increased 16% in the quarter, driven by 15% growth in da Vinci procedures and 36% growth in Ion procedures. The installed base of da Vinci and Ion systems rose 12% and 21%, respectively, and the company ended the quarter with nearly 13,000 systems installed worldwide.

“Our performance in Q2 was solid,” Rosa said. “We saw continued global adoption across our MultiPort, da Vinci SP, and Ion platforms and steady execution by our teams.”

Revenue rises 19% as recurring revenue remains dominant

Chief Financial Officer Jamie Samath said second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to $2.89 billion, or 18% on a constant-currency basis. Recurring revenue rose 19% to $2.47 billion and represented 85% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 42%, and non-GAAP earnings per share increased 28% from the prior year to $2.80. Non-GAAP net income was $1 billion, compared with $798 million a year earlier. On a GAAP basis, net income was $818 million, or $2.29 per share, compared with $658 million, or $1.81 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

Samath said the quarter’s results included a $36 million pre-tax benefit tied to the refund of previously paid IEEPA tariffs. Non-GAAP gross margin was 70%, or 68.7% excluding that tariff refund benefit, compared with 67.9% in the prior-year period.

The company ended the quarter with $8.6 billion in cash and investments, up from $8 billion in the prior quarter. Samath said the increase was driven by operating cash flow, partly offset by $379 million in stock repurchases and $112 million in capital expenditures. Free cash flow for the first half of 2026 was $1.8 billion, up 71% from the first six months of 2025.

U.S. procedure growth slows, international markets expand

In the U.S., da Vinci procedure growth was 12%, led by general surgery, while after-hours procedures increased 26%. Rosa said U.S. growth moderated from recent trends and from the company’s expectations at the start of the year, particularly in procedures that can be deferred.

“In our customer conversations, some have said that changes in patient coverage and premium dynamics may be affecting when patients seek care and move forward with treatment,” Rosa said. Samath added that customer feedback suggested a “modest adverse impact” on U.S. da Vinci procedure growth from patients affected by the expiration of subsidies for ACA enhanced premiums.

Samath also said U.S. da Vinci bariatric cases continued to be affected by rising GLP-1 usage, declining in the high single digits during the quarter.

Outside the U.S., da Vinci procedure growth was 20%. Rosa said Europe and Asia each grew 20%, while rest-of-world markets increased 22%. Samath highlighted strong results in India, Italy, Taiwan and the U.K., as well as solid growth in distributor markets and Germany. He said procedure growth in China and Japan was slightly ahead of the global average but continued to be affected by market-specific dynamics.

Capital placements rise on demand for newer platforms

Intuitive placed 468 da Vinci systems in the quarter, up from 395 in the year-ago period. Of those placements, 246 were da Vinci 5 systems, including 114 dual consoles. The da Vinci 5 installed base is now just over 1,700 systems, used by more than 15,000 surgeons since launch, Samath said.

The company also placed 55 Ion systems, compared with 54 last year. Systems revenue increased 19% to $685 million.

U.S. da Vinci placements rose 24% to 267 systems, driven by adoption of and upgrades to da Vinci 5. Samath said almost all of the increase in U.S. placements came from trade-in activity, reflecting customer interest in upgrading. The company also placed 27 systems at ambulatory surgery centers, a level Samath described as significantly higher than Intuitive’s history. Twenty of those 27 placements were XiR systems.

Outside the U.S., Intuitive placed 201 systems, up 12% from last year. Placements included 75 systems in Asia, 79 in Europe and 47 in rest-of-world markets. In China, the company placed two systems, including its first da Vinci 5 system in Hong Kong. Samath noted that da Vinci 5 is not cleared in mainland China.

Rosa said adoption of da Vinci XiR is increasing, especially in more cost-constrained countries outside the U.S. and in U.S. ambulatory surgery centers. He said XiR expands access where a customer’s procedure mix and economics align with the capabilities and cost profile of Intuitive’s fourth-generation systems.

SP and Ion platforms continue to gain traction

Intuitive placed 38 da Vinci SP systems in the quarter, bringing the global installed base to 445 systems. SP procedures increased 61%, driven by strength in Korea and the U.S. and early-stage momentum in Europe, Japan and Taiwan. Samath said U.S. SP system utilization increased 25% from the prior-year quarter.

The SP stapler launch also continued to expand. In the U.S., where it is in broad release, Samath said the stapler was used in nearly 60% of eligible cases, up from just under 40% in the prior quarter. Internationally, the stapler is in broad launch across Europe and Korea, with availability expected to extend to Japan in the third quarter.

Ion procedures increased 36% to 48,000 and now exceed 400,000 cumulatively. Rosa said Intuitive’s commercial teams have installed Ion systems in 12 countries outside the U.S., and the company continues to support U.S. utilization growth while generating evidence needed for international adoption.

Outlook maintained for da Vinci procedures

Dan Connally said Intuitive is maintaining its full-year 2026 da Vinci procedure growth forecast of 13.5% to 15.5%, with an expectation closer to the midpoint. The company continues to expect growth to be driven mainly by U.S. general surgery, including after-hours procedures, and non-urology procedures internationally.

Connally said the outlook factors in the impact of changes to ACA premium subsidies and U.S. patient behavior, China tender volumes and competitive intensity, capital pressure in parts of Europe, prior capital challenges in Japan and the effect of pharmaceutical products for obesity management.

The company raised its non-GAAP gross profit margin forecast to a range of 68% to 69% of revenue, from a prior range of 67.5% to 68.5%. Connally said the new outlook still assumes higher input costs in areas including freight and semiconductor memory, as well as faster growth of newer products such as da Vinci 5 and Ion.

Intuitive now expects non-GAAP operating expense growth of 11% to 13%. Connally said R&D has recently grown faster than SG&A and that the company expects that trend to continue through the rest of 2026.

Management also discussed an Extended Use Program for a subset of EndoWrist instruments, expected to begin in the first half of 2027. Rosa said the initiative is intended to lower customer cost per procedure in certain benign procedures and cost-constrained geographies. Samath said the company is still finalizing pricing and plans to provide more detail on its next earnings call.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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