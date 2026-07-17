Intuitive Surgical Posts Strong Q2 Growth On Procedure Expansion

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), a company focusing on minimally invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery, reported second-quarter 2026 results that highlighted robust growth in procedures, system placements, and revenue.

Q2 2026 Performance

Worldwide procedures using the da Vinci and Ion platforms grew 16% year-over-year, with da Vinci procedures up 15% and Ions procedures up 36%. The company placed 468 da Vinci surgical systems, compared with 395 in the second quarter of 2025. Ions system placement totaled 55, nearly flat versus 54 in the prior year quarter.

Revenue rose 19% to $2.89 billion, compared with $2.44 billion in Q2 2025. Instruments and accessories revenue increased by 18% to $1.73 billion, compared with $1.47 billion in the second quarter of 2025, while systems revenue climbed to $685 million, compared with $575 million a year earlier. Services revenue reached $472.4 million, up from $391.2 million in Q2 2025.

GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive was $818 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, versus $658 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, in Q2 2025. Non-GAAP net income rose to $1.00 billion, or $2.80 per diluted share, compared with $0.80 billion, or $2.19 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

The company's installed base of da Vinci systems grew 12% to 11,710 from 10,488 in Q2 2025, while Ion systems expanded 21% to 1,096 from 905. Operating income rose to $972 million up from $743 million a year earlier.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with company performance this quarter, which reflects the strength of our portfolio - from da Vinci and Ion to our growing digital solutions," said Dave Rosa, Intuitive CEO. "Our commitment to customers around the world remains the same: helping them deliver better patient outcomes, better patient and care team experiences, lower costs, and broader access to minimally invasive care."

Financial Outlook

For full-year 2026, Intuitive expects worldwide da Vinci procedure growth of approximately 13.5% to 15.5%, with results likely near the midpoint. Non-GAAP gross profit margin is projected between 68% and 69% of revenue including a 1% impact from tariffs.

ISRG has traded between $378.50 and $603.88 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $402.33, up 3.43%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $363.29, down 9.70%.

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