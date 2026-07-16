Intuitive Surgical Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $818.1 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $658.4 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.002 billion or $2.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $2.892 billion from $2.440 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $818.1 Mln. vs. $658.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $2.892 Bln vs. $2.440 Bln last year.

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