Intuitive Machines Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Intuitive Machines, Inc. ( (LUNR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intuitive Machines, Inc. presented to its investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. operates in the space exploration sector, providing services in lunar delivery, data transmission, and infrastructure. The company reported strong third-quarter results for 2024, marked by significant achievements and financial growth. Key highlights include winning a $116.9 million contract with NASA and securing a $4.82 billion data services contract. The company achieved a 359% year-over-year revenue increase, totaling $58.5 million, and reported its highest-ever cash balance of $89.6 million. With a record backlog of $316.2 million, Intuitive Machines is poised for continued expansion. Looking forward, the company projects a full-year revenue outlook of $215-$235 million and expects to maintain a strong cash position, signaling confidence in future growth and strategic initiatives.

