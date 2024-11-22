Intuitive Machines price target raised to $20 from $15 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to $20 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after hosting its management team at the recent Roth Technology conference. The company can support steady revenue growth across multiple programs and looks to be on schedule for its second planned moon launch in the next few months, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.