Intuitive Machines price target raised to $16 from $10 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to $16 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Intuitive’s successful commercial model approach to space infrastructure “becomes even more of an asset under the new Administration,” argues the analyst, who is also moving the firm’s valuation year to FY25 following the company’s Q3 report.

