Intuitive Machines price target raised to $15 from $10 at Cantor Fitzgerald

November 15, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to $15 from $10 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company disclosed on its Q3 call that its second mission, IM-2, will launch in Q1 of 2025 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Targeting to return to the South Pole of the Moon, this mission will aim to validate water hunting infrastructure on the moon and mobility services, notes the analyst, who says management also reaffirmed that it is targeting an IM-3 Mission in early 2026 and an IM-4 Mission that the firm expects in early 2027.

Read More on LUNR:

