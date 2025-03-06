Intuitive Machines Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Machines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $291,000, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $329,201.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $20.0 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuitive Machines stands at 1192.43, with a total volume reaching 4,248.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuitive Machines, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.5 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $20.00 $124.8K 138 384 LUNR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $20.00 $124.8K 138 192 LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.34 $14.00 $66.1K 1.0K 400 LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.6 $3.2 $3.21 $14.00 $64.0K 1.0K 400 LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.65 $3.2 $3.2 $14.00 $64.0K 1.0K 200

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Machines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Intuitive Machines With a volume of 6,395,358, the price of LUNR is down -3.05% at $13.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. What The Experts Say On Intuitive Machines

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $16.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

