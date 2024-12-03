News & Insights

Intuitive Machines Launches $75 Million Funding Initiative

December 03, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Intuitive Machines ( (LUNR) ) has provided an announcement.

Intuitive Machines has launched a public offering of $65 million in Class A Common Stock, with an option for underwriters to purchase additional shares, alongside a $10 million private placement with Boryung Corporation. Proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including operations and potential mergers. The offering, subject to market conditions, reflects Intuitive Machines’ strategic focus on space exploration and infrastructure, promising opportunities for investors keen on innovative sectors.

