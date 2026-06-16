Is Intuitive Machines Becoming a Critical NASA Infrastructure Partner?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR is widely recognized for its lunar landing missions, but the company's relationship with NASA extends far beyond delivering payloads to the Moon. Over the past several years, Intuitive Machines has secured a growing portfolio of NASA contracts spanning lunar transportation, communications, navigation and infrastructure services.



The company's role began with NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (“CLPS”) program, which was designed to leverage private-sector capabilities to deliver scientific instruments and technology demonstrations to the lunar surface. Through multiple CLPS task orders, Intuitive Machines has become one of NASA's primary commercial partners for lunar transportation. Successful mission execution not only generates revenues but also helps establish flight heritage and operational experience that may strengthen the company's competitive position for future lunar contracts.



Beyond transportation services, Intuitive Machines is expanding into communications infrastructure. NASA selected the company for its Near Space Network Services (“NSNS”) program, which aims to establish communications and data relay capabilities between Earth and the Moon. Reliable communications will be essential as lunar missions become more frequent and increasingly complex. By helping develop this network, Intuitive Machines is moving into a higher-value segment of the lunar economy that could support recurring service revenues over time.



The company's growing backlog reflects this opportunity. With multiple NASA programs already underway and additional lunar missions planned in the coming years, Intuitive Machines has established itself as more than a mission provider. It is increasingly becoming an infrastructure partner, helping NASA build the foundation for a permanent lunar economy.

Companies Supporting Critical Government Infrastructure Programs

Several aerospace and engineering firms have built strong businesses by serving as long-term infrastructure partners for government agencies and major public-sector programs:



Leidos Holdings LDOS provides engineering, technology, and mission-support services across defense, intelligence, and civil government agencies. The company benefits from long-standing customer relationships and recurring contract opportunities tied to critical national programs.



KBR, Inc. KBR has decades of experience supporting NASA missions and government infrastructure projects. Its expertise in systems engineering, mission operations, and technical services has helped the company maintain a significant presence in space and defense programs.

LUNR Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies a decrease of 2.38% year over year.



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LUNR Stock Trades at a Premium

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 5.65X, a premium to the industry’s average of 2.58X.



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LUNR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 36.3% against the industry’s 5.8% decline.



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LUNR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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