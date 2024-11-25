Intuit Q1 Earnings Beat on Online Growth, Revenues Rise 10% Y/Y

Intuit INTU reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $2.5 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.93%. The bottom line rose 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.09%. Revenues of $3.28 billion beat the consensus mark by 4.58% and increased 10% year over year. (Read More: Intuit's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y)



Intuit's Global Business Solutions Group demonstrated mixed performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with overall revenues growing 8.53% year over year to $2.54 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.62%.



This growth primarily reflected the company's successful digital transformation strategy, evidenced by a robust 20% increase to $1.94 billion in Online Ecosystem revenues, which showed acceleration from the fiscal fourth quarter's year-over-year growth rate.



However, this positive momentum was partially counterbalanced by a significant 17% decline to $601 million in Desktop Ecosystem revenues, stemming from strategic changes to desktop offerings implemented in early fiscal 2024. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.24%.

Online Services Thrive Amid Desktop Transition Phase

The Online Ecosystem's strong performance was anchored by QuickBooks Online Accounting, which posted an impressive 21% revenue growth to $965 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.15%. This growth was driven by a combination of factors: expanding customer base, successful price optimization strategies and a favorable product mix-shift. Notably, the company's strategic focus on mid-market disruption appears to be gaining traction, suggesting effective execution of its upmarket expansion strategy.



Online Services emerged as another strong performer, recording 19% revenue growth to $978 million across its portfolio. The Money segment demonstrated particular strength, with the total online payment volume increasing 17%. This growth was attributed to multiple factors, including customer acquisition, price optimization and increased per-customer payment volume.



The Payroll segment similarly benefited from customer growth and successful premium tier adoption, indicating effective upselling strategies.



However, Mailchimp presented a mixed picture – while showing strong progress in the mid-market segment, it faced heightened churn among smaller customers. Management's response through product enhancements and improved feature adoption initiatives signals a proactive approach, though results are expected to materialize over several quarters.



International expansion shows promising results, with Online Ecosystem revenues growing 10% on a constant currency basis. The company's differentiated approach — leveraging its connected business platform in established markets while using Mailchimp as an entry point in emerging markets — demonstrates strategic adaptability to varying market conditions. This strategy appears well-aligned with Intuit's platform-centric vision and its total addressable market of more than $180 billion, split equally between small business and mid-market segments.



The mid-market strategy is showing particularly strong execution, evidenced by the 42% growth in Online Ecosystem revenues for QBO Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite. Simultaneously, the company maintained robust 17% growth in its small business and base segment, suggesting successful market segmentation and product differentiation strategies.



The Desktop Ecosystem's 17% revenue decline, including a low-teens decrease in QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise revenues, reflects the short-term impact of transitioning to a recurring subscription model. However, management's projection of returning to growth in the fiscal second quarter and achieving low single-digit growth in fiscal 2025 suggests confidence in the long-term benefits of this strategic shift.



Looking forward, management's guidance of approximately 20% Online Ecosystem revenue growth for fiscal 2025 indicates strong confidence in the sustainability of its digital transformation strategy. The company's focus on building an integrated business platform that combines Mailchimp and QuickBooks services positions it well to capture growth opportunities across market segments.



This quarter's results reveal Intuit's successful execution of its platform strategy and digital transformation initiatives, despite near-term challenges in specific segments. The strong performance in online services and mid-market penetration, coupled with maintained growth in the small business segment, suggests an effective balance in addressing diverse market opportunities. However, the company will need to carefully manage the Mailchimp small customer churn issue and desktop transition to maintain this momentum.



Intuit shares have gained 2.4% year to date (YTD) against the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 27.4%.



Intuit shares have gained 2.4% year to date (YTD) against the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's growth of 27.4%.

It has also underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry and peers like Progress Software PRGS, SS&C Technologies SSNC and Trend Micro TMICY. Shares of PRGS and SSNC have returned 27.5% and 24.6%, respectively, while TMICY has declined 2.3% at the same time. The industry has appreciated 17.4% YTD. Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

